Zimbabwe Sees Decrease in Malaria Cases

The Government of Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has reported a decrease in malaria cases from the previous week.

According to the MoHCC’s latest disease surveillance report for the week ending May 19, 2024, a total of 1,285 malaria cases were reported, down from 1,584 cases the previous week ending May 12, 2024.

There were no deaths recorded during this period.

“Disease Surveillance Report as of the week ending 19 May 2024. 1,285 malaria cases and no deaths were reported this week. Of the reported cases, 129 (10.3%) were from the under-five years of age. The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central Province (784) and Mashonaland West Province (347). The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 25,717 and 47 deaths,” read the report.

While these numbers represent a concerning trend, the MoHCC’s efforts to expand access to malaria prevention and treatment services, as well as its ongoing collaboration with international partners, have contributed to the recent decline in weekly cases.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

