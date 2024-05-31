Mutsvangwa Finally Freed on Bail

The Harare High Court has granted to businessman and son to ZANU PF secretary for information and publicity Chris Mutsvangwa, Neville Mutsvangwa has been Granted bail after several weeks languishing in prison.

Mutsvangwa and his accomplices have been ordered to pay US$1000 bail pending trial.

The bail was granted by Judge, Justice Rodgers Manyangadze after two postponements of the hearing.

The other condition of the bail was to surrender his passport.

He also said the refusal by a magistrate to give him bail curtailed fair trial of the accused persons.

