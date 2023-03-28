ZIMSEC Extends November Ordinary, Advanced Level Registration

The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has extended the November Ordinary and Advanced Level registration closing date to April 14, 2023.

This comes after reports that some centers set closing dates of March 30, 2023.

In a statement, ZIMSEC advised registration centres that school deadlines should not disadvantage any candidate through failure to register.

ZIMSEC said deadlines should allow for payment of fees in currencies of the parent’s choice for onward submission to ZIMSEC in the currency which they received.

“Examination registration fees are pegged in USD and parents can make payments in ZWL, USD or ZAR. Those who would like to make payments in ZWL will use the interbank rate which shall be communicated by ZIMSEC on April 4, 2023. The interbank rate prevailing on that day will apply for the period of April 4 to April 14, 2023,” reads the statement.

ZIMSEC urged all heads of centers to adhere to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education’s circulars on the administration of centers or schools during the school holidays.

