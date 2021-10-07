ZimThrive On Course For December 2021 With Scaled Down Event

The organisers of ZimThrive have announced that the event will go ahead in December as a scaled back celebration.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the event which was due to run from 1-31 December after two previous postponements will now take place from 15-19 December 2021 in various towns and cities across Zimbabwe.

Those unable to attend the event will have the opportunity to take part online.

Local and international organisations will also be able to showcase their products and services, as well as network with other businesses looking to exhibit during ZimThrive.

Cofounder Mike Tashaya said: “ZimThrive is intended to encourage diasporans, those at home as well as friends of Zimbabwe to be part of an international initiative that will go beyond 2021.

“We hope it will establish ongoing dialogue for Zimbabweans on a local and international level, as well as encourage re-engagement and economic regeneration.

“More importantly, it is a chance for people to participate in the future of the country and we believe this is a great platform to do that.”

ZimThrive is currently working with a number of local and international stakeholders and partners who are planning to host events in Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Vumba, among other destinations. Some events include the Diaspora Conference which has been endorsed by the government, and a property and construction show.

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards are also planning to host an event during this period. There are also plans for a film and music festival, as well as a food festival and several fundraising initiatives by various groups.

“After a very challenging 18 months, our objectives have not changed,” said founder Mildred Munjanganja. “The world needs something positive to look forward to and ZimThrive is just one of those significant events as the world returns to some form of normality.”

ZimThrive appointed events coordinator, Chenesai Mukora-Mangoma, who will be responsible for populating the calendar and communicating with event stakeholders and anyone looking to participate during the week-long event.

The organisation is planning to host at least one alumni event that will bring together schools, colleges and universities in Harare and surrounding areas. The aim of this event is to attract former pupils as part of a wider initiative that will help boost engagement in the education sector in Zimbabwe. All schools interested in hosting a joint reunion have been encouraged to come on board to support the campaign.

Started in 2017 by Mildred and Mike, the apolitical platform was established to encourage active engagement among Zimbabweans and bring them together from all parts of the world to participate in the future and rebuilding of the Southern African country.

While the country has faced turmoil for the last four decades, Mildred and Mike believe that engagement from Zimbabweans in the diaspora is crucial and that participation will be key in helping to create investment opportunities and raise the country’s tourism profile.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and details of the packages can be found on the ZimThrive website.

Travel and tour packages are also being renegotiated and tourism and airline companies are being encouraged to partner with ZimThrive as the sector, like others, begins to recover from the economic impact of Covid-19.

While the country has reopened its international airport, a number of domestic restrictions remain in place, with the hope that most measures will be eased in the weeks ahead.

Attendees have been encouraged to check travel guidance as well as any safety measures that will be in place at events during this period, if they have not been vaccinated.

“We are working closely with local authorities in Zimbabwe to ensure our plans are in line with, and follow any new or required regulations so that our attendees feel safe before they travel and while they are in the country.”

Meanwhile, members of the public who are interested in participating and would like to host an event, or keep up to date with the organisation’s activity, can register their interest at www.zimthrive.com or email [email protected].

ZimThrive has become a popular community project that has attracted various partners and stakeholders, including the Rainbow Tourism Group. Other partners include Loma Media, Capitalk, Star FM, 3mob, Power FM, Senditoo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, ZymPay and Hazel Herrington.