ZINUSH Recommends Staggered Format For Schools Reopening

The Zimbabwe Union of School Heads (ZINUSH) has recommended a staggered format to facilitate the smooth reopening of schools with examination classes opening first after key conditions are met.

Chamunorwa Matanhike

The recommendations are contained in a letter to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MOPSE) permanent secretary, Tumisang Thabela dated 16 August 2021.

“Members throughout the ten provinces generally feel that the opening of schools, albeit a staggered format (starting with exam classes) if key conditions are met,” ZINUSH secretary-general, Munyaradzi Majoni wrote.

ZINUSH recommends the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) by the ministry. “ZINUSH recognizes that the ministry should ensure that all schools in Zimbabwe have received sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment (PPEs) before announcing the schools opening dates.

“Delegating the responsibility to supply PPEs to parents will not be ideal at this stage considering the fact that most schools have bank accounts in the red zone.”

ZINUSH also recommended that those who work in the education sectors must be given priority at vaccination centres when they have decided to be vaccinated because there has been an influx of members of the public at public vaccination centres throughout the country.

The union called for the expedition of salary negotiations. “Salary negotiations need to be concluded before schools open. The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare needs to sincerely engage unions representing members of the education sector before schools open to avoid the perennial labour unrest in education,” ZINUSH said.

ZINUSH urged the government to urgently employ more teachers in schools. “The government needs to urgently expedite the employment of more teachers in all public schools. Heads and Deputy Heads in almost all provinces report that there are lots of vacancies in public schools which, if unaddressed, will force most schools to enlarge their class sizes putting the lives of both education practitioners and learners at risk,” said ZINUSH.

Schools in Zimbabwe have been closed since 4 June 2021.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson was not available for comment.

Chamunorwa Matanhike is a freelance journalist and is currently studying Msc. International Relations. Email: [email protected]