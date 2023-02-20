ZTA Commends Tourism Industry Revival

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has commended tourism industry players for their efforts in reviving the sector from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after the “We Are Victoria Falls”, a local stakeholder initiative aimed at buttressing industry viability by working closely with the Government, has struck a landmark development and promotion partnership with Cape Town Tourism.

In her remarks, ZTA Chief Executive, Winnie Muchanyuka said tourism was one of the most affected industries during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is encouraging to see the industry leading in the efforts to revive and grow the sector.

“We are delighted to have the development and promotion partnership between Victoria Falls and Cape Town destinations, these two destination management agreement is to embark on a joint marketing progtamme that promotes both destinations along the theme of ‘the Ultimate African Adventure’, will go a long way in the revitalization of tourism in the region,” she said.

She added that working with key airlines and private sector operators, the collaborative campaign is set to be launched this year in order to attract shared tourist markets and this is the kind of help that the country needs from the industry to be able to propel the destination and to position Zimbabwe in the world.

“As you may be aware, long-haul visitors of these two destinations come from the same source markets, when they do come to this part of the world they are not coming to see one destination but want to combine a lot of activities and places in one visit so the twinning of Victoria Falls in Cape Town is only natural because from here tourists can see the Table Mountain and the Victoria Falls, both in one trip,” she added.

Muchanyuka said the partnership is expected to work as a co- ordinating entity for tourism in Victoria Falls, pulling all stakeholders together to improve the destination for visitors, residents, businesses, and communities.

“The mandate of the partnership includes designing and implementing activities that support better management of the destination, as well as marketing the destination.

“Its role has been directly informed by extensive stakeholder consultation during 2022, following the launch of the partnership, ‘We Are Victoria Falls’ and Cape Town Tourism,” she said.

