263Chat Journalist Barred from Covering Ruwa Council Meeting

In a concerning move for press freedom, journalist Elia Ntali from 263Chat was today denied access to the Ruwa Local Board full council meeting by Josephine Mwaitirwa, the board’s Public Relations Officer.

According to Ntali, Mwaitirwa informed him that the board’s corporate manager had advised her to restrict press access to the meeting.

Despite Ntali’s attempts to reason with Mwaitirwa, she maintained that he should have notified her in advance about his intention to cover the proceedings.

“I arrived at the council premises with a colleague, fully prepared to cover the meeting. We initially approached the Public Relations Officer, who acknowledged our presence and asked us to wait briefly as the Councillors were addressing other matters.

“After a considerable wait outside, Mwaitirwa returned and permitted the residents, who had also been waiting patiently, to enter the boardroom. I followed suit and introduced myself as a journalist. To my surprise, Mwaitirwa promptly approached me and requested that we have a private conversation outside. She then informed me that her superior had instructed her to exclude journalists from the meeting. I argued that Section 87 (1) of the Urban Councils Act grants me the right to cover full council meetings, but she remained steadfast in her decision, citing my failure to inform her beforehand,” Ntali explained

He said he wanted to seek audience with Mwaitirwa’s bosses but she insisted that it was not possible since she is the Public Relations Officer.

Ntali is fully accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and has been in the media industry for over eight years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

