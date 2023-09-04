4-H Zim Empowers Local Youth Coaches in UMP District

Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) district witnessed a significant community event this Saturday as the 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation hosted a capacity-building session for local youth coaches at Maramba High School.

The sports-focused training session was expertly conducted by Coach Tafadzwa Gorejena, a licensed professional under the Confederation of African Football (CAF). A total of 17 ward representatives enthusiastically participated in the training program.

The Guest of Honor for this event was Joseph Kativhu, the District Development Officer from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Art, and Recreation. He commended the efforts of 4-H Zimbabwe in utilizing sports as a tool for engaging young individuals and promoting awareness about drug abuse, tolerance, and conflict transformation.

Kativhu highlighted the positive impact such initiatives could have on society, stating, “This is a very effective approach that will undoubtedly bring about significant positive changes.”

4-H Zimbabwe has been harnessing the power of sports across the country to unite young people and raise awareness on critical issues such as drug and substance abuse. In recognition of their outstanding work, the organization was honoured with an international award in France in 2022, acknowledging them as the best non-governmental organization using sports to promote peace.

During the event, John Muchenje, the Executive Director of 4-H Zimbabwe, elaborated on the pivotal role of sports in development. He emphasized the effectiveness of sports as an educational tool and a means of communication, particularly in reducing violence among youth from various political affiliations during the recent harmonized elections in Zimbabwe.

The program, which is currently being implemented in UMP and Mutoko Rural Districts, has plans to expand to all rural districts in Zimbabwe through continued collaboration with partners.

The aspiring community coaches received comprehensive theoretical and practical lessons on becoming effective coaches. Practical training encompassed essential skills such as warm-up and cool-down routines, passing techniques, heading, dribbling, formations, and scoring. These skills will be put to good use as they assemble ward-level teams.

In recognition of their commitment and dedication, the community coaches were presented with certificates upon completion of the training. Additionally, each coach received soccer balls and training bibs to support community sports activities within their respective wards.

Concluding the ceremony, Kativhu urged the ward coaches to actively engage young people in sporting activities to keep them occupied and deter them from substance abuse.

It is worth noting that this program is made possible through funding from the FIFA Foundation, and similar training programs are slated for Mutoko Rural District in the near future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

