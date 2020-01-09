Maggikal Lays Into Seh Calaz In New Riddim
Zimdancehall artiste Godknows
The song “Ndikazvifunga Hangu” produced by PTK and Cashlibz responds to Calaz who recently appeared on Facebook claiming he is behind the prison jersey donned by Winky D at his album launch on the new year’s eve.
In the song, Magikkal boasts of being a big artist who will not be easily displaced.
He also boasted that his battles are newsworthy and will not waste time on battles over petty stuff like jerseys- in reference to Calaz’s recent Facebook video.
“Handivakwate kana ndatsamwa
“Ndikazvifunga PTK,
“Hondo yangu inobuda panews
The riddim is expected to be out by end of this month.