MDC Alliance legislators Daniel Molokele and Nicola Watson have condemned the impending Patriotic Bill saying it is an agenda by the ruling Zanu PF to withhold political opinion.

Speaking during a virtual debate on the Bill with a local online publication, the legislators said citizens should not be fearful of expressing their views.

“Parliament of Zimbabwe has no duty or whatsoever to enforce it on the citizens. I am a patriot already, I have done a lot of things that can make me feel patriotic. I do not need someone to legislate behind that patriotic bill there is really a political agenda behind the patriotic bill.

“There is really a political agenda to withhold political opinion, to withdraw political participation and more importantly suppress diversity of opinion and views for one particular political party. So it is a charade to talk about the Patriotic Bill,” said Molokele.

Watson who is a Bulawayo Central legislator concurred with Molokele saying criticism of the Government is necessary as it holds them accountable.

“The Patriotic Bill is about creating an image where everything is wonderful in the garden and nobody has to criticise the Government and the country. We should criticise the Government, why should we be fearful of expressing questions in as far as Government capacity to provide with the things that are guaranteed in the Constitution and all the things which are Government’s responsibility.

“If all go and pretend that this garden called Zimbabwe with all its flowers in it is perfect we will actually be lying to ourselves and to me the love for your country is to love the people and do what is best for them. Not being honest about what is the reality of their lives will be wrong and that will be terribly unpatriotic.” said Watson

In August 2020, the late Zanu PF legislator for Mberengwa South, Alum Mpofu moved a motion for the Patriotic Bill which seeks to promote and guard the country’s interests through criminalising acts that campaign against Zimbabwe.