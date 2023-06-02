Agilitee Go, Africa’s First All-Electric Solar Powered Vehicle Delivered in Zimbabwe

Agilitee, a South African electric vehicle manufacturer, today delivered its first Agilitee Go, an all-electric solar powered vehicle, to a customer in Zimbabwe. The vehicle was handed over to the customer by Agilitee Founder and CEO Dr. Mandla Lamba at a ceremony in Harare.

The Agilitee Go has a range of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge and can be charged using solar energy. The vehicle is also equipped with a number of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a lane departure warning system.

Dr. Lamba said he was “elated” to deliver the first Agilitee Go in Africa. “This is the beginning of a new era for Africa,” he said. “We are committed to turning every street green by the grace of God.”

Agilitee plans to begin mass production of the Agilitee Go in the coming months. The company says it has already received orders for more than 10,000 vehicles from across Africa.

The delivery of the Agilitee Go is a significant milestone for the electric vehicle industry in Africa. The vehicle is the first all-electric solar powered vehicle to be available on the continent. Agilitee’s decision to mass produce the vehicle is a sign of the growing demand for electric vehicles in Africa.

The delivery of the Agilitee Go is also a sign of the growing commitment to sustainability in Africa. The vehicle’s solar powered battery and long range make it a viable option for people who want to reduce their carbon footprint.

Agilitee’s entry into the African market is a major development for the electric vehicle industry. The company’s commitment to sustainability and its plans to mass produce the Agilitee Go could help to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Africa.

