Ford Zimbabwe Unveils CA$H Back Promotion

Ford Zimbabwe has announced an exciting promotion that offers individuals a unique opportunity to be refunded for their vehicle servicing expenses at Croco Motors and Duly’s branches nationwide.

The promotion, dubbed CA$H Back promotion, is scheduled to run until the 2nd of September 2023, as confirmed by Ford Zimbabwe.

“Take advantage of the Ford Zimbabwe CA$H Back Promotion and get your vehicle serviced today. Not only will you have the chance to win your money back, but you’ll also experience excellent customer service, access to genuine parts, and the expertise of highly qualified technicians,” said Ford Zimbabwe in a statement.

To participate in the CA$H Back promotion, customers simply need to book their vehicles for service at any authorized branch nationwide.

Ford Zimbabwe is the official distributor to two dealerships in the automotive industry—Croco Motors and Duly Motors.



At Ford Zimbabwe, customer satisfaction is a top priority. That’s why they have made it effortless for customers to access their services by establishing conveniently located branches in cities and towns throughout the country. With two dealerships, customers have access to expert technicians and well-equipped workshops no matter where they are located.

These workshops, according to Ford Zimbabwe offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine maintenance and complex repairs.

In line with their dedication to customer satisfaction, Ford Zimbabwe exclusively utilizes genuine parts that are specifically designed for each vehicle to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

By participating in the Ford Zimbabwe CA$H Back Promotion, individuals will not only have a chance to recoup their servicing expenses but also enjoy the advantages of having their vehicles serviced by highly qualified technicians.

