UZ Students Warns State Over Continued Detention Without Trial

The four University of Zimbabwe students accused of defacing church, court, and Parliament buildings in central Harare have expressed their intention to file a notice to refuse further remand on the 18th of July.

According to their lawyer, Paul Mutsatsa, the students have extended their notice due to the absence of their legal practitioner, Jeremiah Bamu.

Currently, the quad remains in custody on charges of malicious damage to property.

It is the state’s case that the four drew graffiti on the outside walls of the High Court of Zimbabwe, the old Parliament building, the Methodist Trinity Church, and the Constitutional Court.

Individuals named Emmanuel Sitima (24), Comfort Mpofu (22), Tawanda Watadza (24), and Lionel Wadamombe (24) are each facing seven counts of malicious damage to property.

The state claims that on May 14, 2023, the four, along with others who are still at large, conducted a protest in the city center regarding the courts’ continuous denial of bail to Zengeza West, Job Sikhala.

During the protest, they spray-painted and defaced several building walls in the city without the consent of the owners, demanding the immediate release of Sikhala who has been in remand prison for over a year now.

Dennis Mangosi presided over the matter.