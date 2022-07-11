fbpx
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Airlink To Launch Johannesburg-Victoria Falls Flights
Travel
Airlink To Launch Johannesburg-Victoria Falls Flights

11 July 2022, Johannesburg – Airlink, Southern Africa’s premier airline, will launch daily direct return flights between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls from 15 August 2022, reconnecting the region’s main economic hub with the iconic tourism destination.

This follows approvals by Zimbabwe’s and South Africa’s aeronautical authorities for the extension of  Airlink’s already comprehensive services between the two markets to include  the route between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls.

Airlink’s flights will operate daily using a modern 98-seat Embraer E-190 jetliner and are scheduled to conveniently connect with its other services to and from its Johannesburg main base as well as to long-haul flights provided by Airlink’s growing number of global partner airlines.

“Victoria Falls is a jewel in the region’s tourism crown and Airlink is looking forward to re-establishing connectivity between the attraction and Johannesburg.   This brand new Airlink route will be our second to Victoria Falls, which we already serve from Cape Town.  In addition, we provide direct flights connecting Harare with Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban and between Bulawayo and Johannesburg.   With the recent introduction of long-haul flights from Europe directly to Victoria Falls, our services allow customers arriving on those flights to conveniently include South African destinations in their travel plans,” explained Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Customers can book and manage Airlink journeys and find information about health and safety onboard Airlink flights on the website, Airlink’s smartphone app or through travel agents.

Flight Schedule from 15 August 2022

4Z 494   depart Johannesburg 11.30    arrive Victoria Falls   13.15  daily

4Z 495   depart Victoria Falls   13.55    arrive Johannesburg 15.35  daily

