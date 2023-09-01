ANC Secretary General Mbalula Denounces Chamisa

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has castigated Zimbabwe’s opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, and his associates, emphasizing that they do not align with the ANC’s vision for a new world agenda and their commitment to anti-imperialism.

Addressing an ANC gathering in South Africa yesterday, Mbalula said while the ANC might have disagreements with Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, they still consider them allies in the pursuit of a progressive agenda

“We might have problems with Zanu PF, but in Zimbabwe you must know, what is progressive and our allies is Zanu PF. And reactionaries do not want to us to say that. Nelson Chamisa and his allies are not our allies, they don’t speak our language. They are not with us in this new world agenda of the alternative multipolar world we want to build, they’re not with us. They’re with the neoliberals, and the liberal agenda in the world.

“As the ANC we don’t subscribe to that. We are anti-imperialists, so any political party that perpetuates the entrenchment of neocolonialism and imperialism is not our allies. Our allies can be committing blunders, including the former liberation movements, but they remain our allies…” asserted Mbalula

His remarks come at a time when the ANC is facing criticism in South Africa to which he said it was the price for governing.

“You know if we were to lose power Comrades, we will never comeback easily because development and boom of this economy is coming. And those who will win, they will look like they’re nice guys who are understand where this country is going, yet it would have been due to the work done by the ANC.

“It’s easy for anyone to open their mouths and criticize because that’s what you suffer as an incumbent. Your task as an incumbent is to stay true to what you’re supposed to do. That’s why as I conclude, we must never be tolerant of people who are not doing the right things,” he said.

