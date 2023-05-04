Arthur Matsaudza Appointed Old Mutual Digital Services Managing Director

Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited (OMZL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Arthur Matsaudza as the Managing Director of Old Mutual Digital Services, the new fintech business under OMZL.

Arthur will be responsible for spearheading the fintech outfit’s long-term growth strategy. Prior to his appointment, Arthur Matsaudza was an Executive, Digital Platforms Old Mutual Africa Regions and Group Executive for Digital and Data in Zimbabwe.

Arthur offers a unique blend of acumen with diverse business and technology experience in multiple industries that include telecommunications, banking, mobile money, insurtech and fintech, among emerging markets. He is a regular panellist and resource on the subject of digital innovations and transformation.

Arthur holds an MBA Degree from the University of Gloucestershire (UK), an honours degree in Computer Science from the National University of Science and Technology, and several international industry certifications.

Arthur brings strategic leadership and innovation expertise to the business unit.

The group would like to congratulate Arthur on his appointment and wishes him all the best as he takes on this new role.

