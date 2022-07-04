Berita, Nota Split

Zimbabwean-born songstress Berita, real name Gugulethu Khumalo, has revealed that she moved out of her matrimonial home with South African husband, Nota Baloyi earlier this year.

In a threaded tweet making rounds on social media, Berita expressed that her decision to separate from the controversial cultural commentator and S.A music industry insider saved her life.

“I am no longer married to Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday the 13 of January 2022. As it stands we are currently separated. The day I decided to leave my marriage. Is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive,” she wrote on the microblogging platform.

She went on to blast her estranged husband saying he is irresponsible.

“I have been quiet because my safety has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech. It’s even difficult for my to follow after his every move. I simply cannot babysit a grown man.

“The bullying and disgrace I have faced publicly and privately is painful. This man’s irrational behaviour is beyond me. I am a very reasonable person. I will be the first to admit. I missed very big red flags.”

