The Breakfast Grill – Gender Roles in the 21st Century

Warning the views in this show do not seek to promote how you feel emotionally. If you are faint hearted, do not engage! Welcome to the Breakfast Grill, a Monday morning show that quests for topical and controversial issues. The show aims to absorb citizens in rationale and constructive debates. Remember EVERYONE IS INTITTLED TO THEIR OPINION!

In this launch episode, JAIVI and Joleen host Buhle Mhlanga (Entrepreneur) Nomalanga Dube (WCOZ), Audrey Razuwika (Pastor), Kudakwashe Kunze (Women Association Of Survivors) & Rachel Kwainona (Journalist) as they discuss on ‘Gender Roles in the 21st Century’

