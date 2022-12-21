Call From The “Top” Cancells Pokello’s Ex Star FM Interview

Self-proclaimed Queen of Swagger, Pokello Nare’s ex-husband, Elikem Kumordzie, has revealed that a call from the “top” cancelled his last night’s interview on Staf FM radio with DJ Ollah 7.

Speaking in a video clip circulating on social media, Kumordzie expressed disappointment over the development before apologising to fans who were expecting a conversation between the two.

“Good evening ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, most of you know that I was supposed to be on Star FM to have an interview at 7p.m but it has been cancelled, why? I’m not too sure, but I got a call from Ollah himself and another manager guy talking about the show is cancelled, The manager guy said to me he got a phone call from the top that we cannot go ahead with the show, he apologised greatly, and so I apologise to you as well. I’m totally dumbfounded, I’m shocked, I don’t know what to say,” he said.

Nare married Kumordzie in 2015 after they met at Big Brother Africa. However, the union was shortlived as the couple divorced in 2017, a few months after welcoming their son.

Kurmordzie is currently in the country to spend time with his son.

