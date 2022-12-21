Another Gospel Music Gem Emerges From Mutare

A new gospel music gem Cloris Machuwaire has emerged from the City of Mutare, the eastern highlands city famed for producing greats such as Blessing Shumba, Dorcas Moyo and Agatha Murudzwa among others.

Born and bred in Chipinge, the 28-year-old Machuwaire has hit the gospel music arena with a bang as confirmed by the rich line-up of musicians who attended her recent album launch including Mark Ngwazi, Dorcas Moyo and Trymore Bande.

In an interview with 263Chat, Machuwaire said gospel music has always been her forte as she grew up in the church which prepared her for the ministry she has now taken by storm.

“I grew up in Church so I always liked gospel music because that’s where I find peace and happiness,” said Machuwaire.

After composing her first song in 2006 titled Rugare, Machuwaire said she always had the feeling that greatness awaited her and the conviction to pursue music professionally was strengthened by the inspiration she got from two gospel music prodigies Blessing Shumba and Mathias Mhere.

With two albums namely Dzoredzo and Tumirai Mago to her name, Machuwaire says she hopes her music will minister the word of God beyond the borders of Zimbabwe.

Dzoredzo has six tracks namely Dzoreredzo, Munamato, Mutsvene, Fambai Nesu, Tinotenda and Tariro.

Second album Tumirai Mago has eight tracks which are Tumirai Mago, Chivi, Gore Zvarapera, Nhorondo, Ruregerero, Purutanyi, Mweya ngaudzike and Kusimudzwa neDenga.

Both albums were produced at Kunashe Studios.

Machuwaire is optimistic that the new album Tumirai Mago will announce her entry on the gospel music scene given the reception from her fans and the general public.

Tumirai Mago album launch was fully subscribed with the venue packed to the brim. When she emerged on the stage, she performed with confidence and composure commonly found in seasoned musicians.

She however bemoaned limited resources for curtailing her plans to take the new album to the people.

