Carousel Eyes COMESA Market

Bulawayo-based clothing manufacturer, Carousel is seeking to expand its export footprint by tapping into the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) market, 263Chat Business has learnt.

Carousel is a division of the Edgars group in Zimbabwe which manufactures a wide range of merchandise which includes ladies, men’s and children’s wear.

In the Q3 financial update, Group chief executive officer, Tjeludo Ndlovu said the division has already received COMESA registration.

“The company is exploring export markets for opportunities offered by the COMESA registration received by the factory,” said Ndlovu.

COMESA boasts of 21 member countries which present a massive market for exporters.

The countries include, Comoros; Djibouti; Burundi; Democratic Republic of the Congo; Eritrea; Ethiopia; Kenya; Somalia; Egypt; Libya; Madagascar; Malawi; Mauritius; Rwanda; Seychelles; Swaziland; Sudan; Tunisia; Uganda; Zambia and Zimbabwe.

By looking for external markets, the company will build capacity to generate foreign currency and also increase sale volumes at a time consumer spending in the local clothing sector is currently depressed.

However during the 13 weeks to 10 October, (Q3) Carousel sales increased by 47.4% to 46,484 units from 31,537 units recorded in previous quarter as business gradually recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.