Man Stones Wife to Death after Accusing Him of Cheating

A 37-year-old man from Mutare has been arrested for stoning his 22-year-old wife to death after she left their home over accusations of his extramarital affairs. Sonile Chatizwa had sought refuge at her uncle’s residence in Marange before her husband, Kudakwashe Kiven Chitsiku, followed her and committed the brutal act.

Before the tragic incident, Chatizwa had confessed to enduring extreme abuse at the hands of her cheating husband.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to seek counselling to avoid such crimes.

According to ZRP, crimes of passion are on the rise, with disturbing statistics revealing that from January to March this year, 37 women were killed in domestic-related cases. The police have, therefore, advised members of the public to seek help from clergy or community elders in resolving marital issues.

The suspect has since been arrested and is expected to appear in court soon. The incident has sent shockwaves across Mutare and sparked a national conversation on the need for counselling and support for victims of domestic violence.

