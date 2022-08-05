CCC Presses On With Fight For Electoral Reforms

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is pressing on with its fight for electoral reforms ahead of what they said will be the biggest election in the region.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said they will soon launch their electoral reforms blueprint which outlines the issues they want addressed ahead of the 2023 polls.

Mahere said failure to level the playing field will result in another disputed election which will not work in anyone’s favour.

“In the next few days the CCC will launch its electoral reforms blueprint the ‘Pre-Election Pact on Electoral Reforms (PREPARE)’ which outlines seven minimum electoral reforms which will constitute our dialogue pressure points.

“These include, the right to vote, a credible voters roll, a real-time and credible results management system, integrity of ZEC, processes, personnel and polling materials, access to media and political freedoms, security of the vote and security of the voter,” said Mahere.

She appealed to the African Union and Southern Africa Development Committee (SADC) to start observing the pre-elections period which she said is critical in determining the fairness of the 2023 elections.

Quizzed on the the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) personnel including the daughter of Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Mahere said they are more worried about the process rather than personalities.

“There has to be a consensus amongst all citizens, all political actors, around what will constitute a free and fair election and in this regard we do not want to focus on personalities, we want to focus on the process.

“If there is failure to agree, the outcomes will be a disputed election which does not work in anybody’s favour like I emphasised nobody can take away the right to vote from a citizen which is why it is a number one in our electoral reform agenda,” added Mahere.

