Chamisa Wades Into Limpopo Health MEC Attack On Zim Patient

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has waded into the contentious issue involving Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phopha Ramathuba who appeared in a video berating a Zimbabwean patient seeking treatment at a South African hospital.

Posting on Twitter, Chamisa said Zimbabwe needs free and fair elections to resolve the political and economic problems bedeviling the country while appealing to South Africans to support the through this difficult period.

“Fellow Africans in South Africa, we note your frustrations and economic constraints. I kindly ask for your support to Zimbabweans in these trying times. Help us as we do our best to fix Zimbabwe for a prosperous future. In less than 400 days our fights will be a thing of the past.

“We need free and fair elections to permanently resolve our politics and the economy. Many are not in your country out of mischief but on account of poor leadership, bad governance and deadening poverty. Zimbabweans mean no harm to you. After all, we are decent and great neighbors,” said Chamisa.

Ramathuba’s remarks have attracted backlash from South African opposition parties with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) calling for her removal for breaching the Hippocratic oath which commits medical professionals against discriminating patients.

“We call on her immediate removal as MEC. Our country cannot be led, at any level, by anyone who will not respect the dignity of African people. The MEC is a direct danger to our humanity as a people and the basic requirements of a conduct of health professional. People go to hospitals to find life, not humiliation and death.

“Furthermore, we call for the revocation of her license as a professional doctor for undermining the code of ethics for medical doctors and trying to enforce a dompas system in Limpopo hospitals,” said EFF.

Meanwhile, a Zimbabwe legislator Temba Mliswa has defended Ramathuba saying what she said was not xenophobic but the truth.

“I respect this lady. She simply gave a very clear message about the status of their health system and how we are weighing it down. Nothing wrong, just that we don’t want the truth. Now are angry over other people’s resources. There is no xenophobia there,” said Mliswa.

