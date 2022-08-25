Zim Hospital Pledges To Settle Bill For Tormented Woman

Arundel Hospital has pledged to assist a Zimbabwean patient who was tormented by a Limpopo Health MEC while seeking treatment at a South African public health facility.

Arundel Hospital which is linked to businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei made the pledge on Twitter where they also sought leads to identify the anonymous woman.

“Arundel Hospital will settle all outstanding bills for this woman. Do you know who she is? Please contact us at +263773380322

“At Arundel Hospital, we have an ongoing philanthropic practice, where we provide free medical assistance to individuals from all walks of life. We take pride in our efforts, in collaboration with the Government of Zimbabwe, to provide optimum healthcare to all,” wrote the institution.

But the announcement was met with discontent as one section expressed that Zimbabweans cannot continue living as charity cases, emphasizing that it is time for government to address corruption and looting which has dumped the Southern African country in perennial chaos.

“We can’t all survive on charity. The country must be functional to take care of its citizens’ health needs. Its a constitutional right and Zim has the resources. Stop corruption and primitive looting,” Twitter user said Noma not Normal.

“How many will have to be embarrassed like this before you offer to pay outstanding bills. Let us be sincere and offer sustainable solutions. There are so many people in dire need to healthcare. Provide leadership,” another user illuminated added.

The Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba evoked mixed emotions on social media after she was recorded protesting at a sick Zimbabwean who had sought medical assistance in South Africa.

Ramathuba told the patient that she was not obliged to perform surgery on her as it is unfair for South African doctors to treat foreigners under a national budget dedicated for South Africans.

