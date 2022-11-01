Chamisa Warns Party Activists Against ‘Selling Out’

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called on party activists to be vigilant and on the watch out of opponents who will dangle money to entice them against supporting the movement ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.

The opposition movement which came into existence this year following a nasty fall out with rival MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora has been under pressure to hold a congress to select substantive leadership however, the party says it is informed by the realisation that Zanu PF was plotting to infiltrate the Chamisa-led outfit.

In a tweet, Chamisa called on the party supporters to be on the look for people who will bring money in exchange of selling out.

“A crazy season is upon us. Expect a lot is drama and shifts in the next months. Be vigilant. Watch out. They will and are compromising some even pouring in serious money into various pockets. Some will fall for it and fall by the wayside. Be careful! Act smart!! Win Big,” posted Chamisa

The opposition has lost a number top officials including Senator Lillian Timveos and former legislator Blessing Chebundo who defected to the ruling Zanu PF.

Timveos and Chebundo were presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga among other several Zanu PF gurus at State House in February this year.

Former MDC T legislator for Masvingo Central Cde Tongai Matutu also joined Zanu PF and has been on a campaign to discredit the opposition by posting party secrets on social media.

Ahead of the 2023 elections there are fears that divisions will rock the volatile opposition movement due to the lack of party structures.

