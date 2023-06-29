China Donates 2,000 Tonnes of Rice and Wheat Flour to Zimbabwe

China made a generous contribution on Wednesday by donating over 2,000 tonnes of rice and wheat flour to Zimbabwe, further solidifying the growing relationship between the two nations.

The Grain Marketing Board’s (GMB) Aspindale depot received the donation, and Professor Paul Mavima, the Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, expressed his gratitude. He emphasized that this donation would significantly alleviate food shortages in care homes across the country.

“This donation aligns with the provisions of the NDS1 (National Development Strategy 1) regarding the social protection pillar, which emphasizes the importance of food security and sufficiency for all households, leaving no one and no place food insufficient,” stated Minister Mavima.

Mavima further acknowledged that Zimbabwe has produced sufficient food for local consumption; however, care homes consistently require additional support. He pointed out the significant beneficiaries of this food donation, including children’s homes, old people’s homes, and homes for individuals with disabilities.

The consignment, comprising 1,050 tonnes of rice and 1,050 tonnes of wheat flour, was handed over by Mr Zhou Ding, China’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe. Mr Ding expressed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and their shared aspirations for cooperation in addressing food security and reducing poverty.

“In providing this assistance, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Zimbabwe in achieving self-sufficiency and fostering a surplus economy, thereby reclaiming its position as the breadbasket of Southern Africa,” Mr Ding added.