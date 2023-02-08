Chin’ono Rebukes Holy Ten

Social influencer, Hopewell Chin’ono has advised musician Holy Ten to take a back seat and learn from Winky D instead of dissing him.

Ten stirred a honerts’ nest with his criticism of Winky D, labeling him a snake in an interview with an online podcast.

“It can’t have been a setup. Because at the end of the day, even a snake… The man you are talking about is a snake longer than his dreadlocks. But even the snake did not force that apple on Eve. She was partly involved.

“He spoke, and she made a decision. I am Eve. Maybe that’s why I didn’t graduate. I would have never done a song with Winky G. That’s me avoiding being sued. I’ve done Law. We’ve signed contracts,” he said.

But Chin’ono, advised him to rather learn from Winky’s vast experience.

“My brother Holly, stop player hating.Winky D has been doing this music thing for decades, so you might learn something from engaging with him without dissing him.Winky D is bigger, that is why everyone was happy to see him give you an opportunity to duet!

“Show some respect to Winky D and also you must realize that the kind of things you are saying here can turn some of your fans off. Live and learn, don’t destroy your career dude with this silly and misguided comments,” he said.

The fallout was ignited last month when Holy Ten expressed regret over his involvement on Winky D’s project Ibotso which he said was a trick from the latter.

