fbpx
Thursday, February 9, 2023
logo
mobile-logo
HomeEntertainmentChin’ono Rebukes Holy Ten
Entertainment
0 Comments

Chin’ono Rebukes Holy Ten

Social influencer, Hopewell Chin’ono has advised musician Holy Ten to take a back seat and learn from Winky D instead of dissing him.

Ten stirred a honerts’ nest with his criticism of Winky D, labeling him a snake in an interview with an online podcast.

“It can’t have been a setup. Because at the end of the day, even a snake… The man you are talking about is a snake longer than his dreadlocks. But even the snake did not force that apple on Eve. She was partly involved.

“He spoke, and she made a decision. I am Eve. Maybe that’s why I didn’t graduate. I would have never done a song with Winky G. That’s me avoiding being sued. I’ve done Law. We’ve signed contracts,” he said.

But Chin’ono, advised him to rather learn from Winky’s vast experience.

“My brother Holly, stop player hating.Winky D has been doing this music thing for decades, so you might learn something from engaging with him without dissing him.Winky D is bigger, that is why everyone was happy to see him give you an opportunity to duet!

“Show some respect to Winky D and also you must realize that the kind of things you are saying here can turn some of your fans off. Live and learn, don’t destroy your career dude with this silly and misguided comments,” he said.

ALSO ON 263Chat:  Stunner Strikes Again

The fallout was ignited last month when Holy Ten expressed regret over his involvement on Winky D’s project Ibotso which he said was a trick from the latter.

Share this article

No comments

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment

You cannot copy content of this page