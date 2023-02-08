CCC Lashes At Mwonzora’s Over ‘High Level’ Dialogue Claims

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has dismissed claims by rival opposition MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora that there is a high level political dialogue going on between the two parties and the ruling Zanu PF.

Addressing journalists at party headquarters on Monday, Mwonzora said there was a ‘high level’ political dialogue that was happening behind the scenes involving the three main political parties.

CCC deputy national spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba had no kind words for Mwonzora accusing him of trying to ride on the shoulders of ‘political giants’.

“Our answer is an absolute NO to that assumption, we know that there is too much appetite particularly from the said individuals (Mwonzora and his MDC) whose political career is sliding into the dust bins of history and the politics of our country that’s why there is appetite and intention to try and ride on shoulders of political giants in this country in the form of citizens Coalition for Change.

“I say this in more scientific terms, in terms of those that have been able to pull numbers in the politics of our country. The said individual is better placed to answer where, when and who because we have not heard of the so called high level political dialogue. We are an open movement, a very transparent movement, anything that we do does not happen under the carpet,” said Siziba

He said the only platform that the party has engaged is when a CCC delegation met with the Minister of Justice and Parliament.

“The objective of our conversation is based on that we are represented in Parliament, we are engaging organs responsible and those that can be able to help us drive reform within the theatre of the struggle that is Parliament. The appetite to try and invite us into coffee table, dinner tables and try to present trinkets and trappings of dictatorship is not what we have appetite for and those types of colleagues are interested in those particular issue of benefits.

“We are not interested in that we have made ourselves very clear we have engagement through civic society organisation which are conversations around how Parliament can be able to advance the reform agenda. Not the underground dialogue on strawberry desert that’s not what we are interested in and we are not part and parcel of that conversation. Our focus is that Zimbabwe must have reforms once we have reforms we have a government that is undisputed, a government for the people and by the people.” he said

A CCC delegation recently engaged Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on the need for electoral reforms ahead of this year’s harmonised elections penciled for between July and August.