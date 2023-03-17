Chivhu Killer Mother Found Guilty

High Court judge Justice Minamato Mutevedzi has convicted the Chivhu killer mother, Emelda Marizanhi who murdered her four minor children following a dispute with her former husband.

Marizanhi was found guilty on four counts of murder.

The gruesome murder occured in November 2020 after Marizani found out that her husband, Lameck Brande had left her for another wife.

In anger, Marizani slit the throats of all her four children after feeding them with poison.

It was said that she also consumed the same poison but survived it.

Justice Mutevedzi set 24 March 2023 for sentencing of Marizani.

