Church Calls For Peace Ahead Of 2023 General Elections

Organisers of the God’s Generals International Ministry, a global forum for gospel ministers from various denominations across the globe have called for collective undertaking by political leaders to foster peace ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The forum is set to host a two day Conference during the first week of December which will draw delegates from across the world will also see the ordination of pastors by Faith World Ministries and Bible College founder Archbishop Bartholomew Manjoro.

Speaking to journalist in Harare on Monday, conference president Pastor Stanley Moyana said they will carry and sustain the message of peace in the build-up, during and after the election.

“As the church we carry the banner of peace and as such anything that is peaceful we are in full support. We know we are going towards our national election as a country just less than a year, there are possibilities that we may have political leaders to address us and I know that as they address us they do so in promotion for peace and there is no reason why they shouldn’t come to reinforce that idea of peace.

“We trust our political leaders they are mature enough, we trust them they are experienced enough and they have a nation at heart and as such as God’s Generals Formation we have no problem with having them come to address this platform of pastors as long as it’s something that promotes peace, stability and tranquility in our nation. As a church we are also stakeholders in the running of the nation. The Church carries such a great percentage of the population in every nation. Our message as the God’s general Platform to the political parties is that everything should be done in peace and as the Church.

“We are also praying hard at times like these to ensure that elections are peaceful from the campaigning period, the time the elections are done and after the elections. We are praying for peace so we are appealing to all our political parties let’s do the noble thing of doing our things peacefully Zimbabwean are matured politically and I am sure we are going to have one of the best elections,” Moyana said.

Renowned gospel musicians Mechanic Manyeruke, Pastor Haisa and motivational speaker Arthur Marara are expected to grace the conference which is set for 2nd and 3rd December at Greencroft Presbyterian Church in Harare.

