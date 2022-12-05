Coltart, Mahere Trade Blows With Jonathan Moyo Over Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) National Treasurer, David Coltart and Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere Monday ganged up on Professor Jonathan Moyo to defend Nelson Chamisa, who is reportedly facing a revolt within his party after the recent US$40 000 loans which were handed over to all Members of Parliament by the government.

CCC legislators were heavily criticized for accepting the loans by Chamisa who threatened to decisively deal with them with unknown action.

Sources within the opposition party alleged that the MPs are not enthused by the response put out by Chamisa with some alleging that he is acting out of his own will and not consulting with his national executive committee over the course of action.

Posting on his Twitter page, Prof Moyo mocked Chamisa saying he lacks leadership acumen and this is affecting the CCC party.

“After all, is said and done regarding the saga of the USD 40,000 loan to Members of Parliament, it is quite clear that CCC MPs need a leader with the stature and capacity to engage with them directly, substantively and meaningfully; not through #Twitter or video selfies!” Moyo said.

However, Coltart shot back saying Chamisa stands with the people as he has not deserted them despite facing threats from Zanu-PF

Fortunately, we have a leader in Nelson Chamisa who has remained in #Zimbabwe despite the numerous threats against his life. Furthermore, he often engages MPs, leaders and his millions of supporters face to face, “directly, substantively and meaningfully”. He has never fled like some,” Coltart said.

He was backed up by Mahere who said Zimbabwe want a government by Chamisa.

“After all is said and done, Zimbabwe needs a Govt that can set proper funding priorities, pay workers a living wage, put citizens first & fix the economy so we don’t have half the population living in extreme poverty. The citizens want a new Govt led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa,” Mahere said.

The misunderstanding within the CCC has triggered serious questions about Chamisa’s leadership and with the party having lost urban seats in the recently held by-elections in Gweru and Binga, critics are calling for a serious introspection as 2023 polls get closer.

