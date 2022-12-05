Hwende Chickens Out Of CCC Rural Vote Mobilisation

Opposition Kuwadzana East legislator Charlton Hwende has pulled out of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rural mobilisation (Mugwazo) campaign citing victimisation from party supporters.

The Mugwazo campaign is a party strategy meant to raise the rural vote and involves party bigwigs going into the countryside to mobilize for the party ahead of the 2023 harmonized elections.

Posting on Twitter, Hwende said the negative criticism had caused untold suffering to him and his family.

“Yesterday I addressed a ward meeting of @CCCZimbabwe volunteers in Mhondoro. We prefer smaller meetings to counter victimization. This is probably my last meeting. I have noticed the negative comments from our CCC citizens on Twitter whenever I go on Mgwazo in Mhondoro.

“I have also considered the stress and anguish which most of the comments cause to my teenage kids. The reason I agreed to help in Mhondoro was to assist in growing the rural vote. I did 38 weekend meetings this year funding myself and abandoning my work at my logistics company.

“As a leader in the movement I have a responsibility to take into account the negative comments on Twitter and also self-introspect. I will use the December Holiday to do exactly that. I love my Citizens movement the @CCCZimbabwe and will continue contributing in other areas!!,” posted Hwende.

The legislator is not new to criticism having been accused of bullying colleagues in the then MDC Alliance when he was secretary general.

The allegations were raised by7 former Zvishavane Senator Lilian Timveous who in February this year dumped the Chamisa led CCC to join the ruling Zanu PF.

