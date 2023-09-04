Councillor-Elect, Colleague, Hospitalised After Abduction And Torture

Womberaiishe Nhende, an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) political party Councillor-elect in Harare, has been left hospitalised after he was severely tortured by some unidentified people, who abducted him on Saturday 2 September 2023.

Nhende, the Councillor-elect for Ward 26 in Glen Norah suburb, and a colleague Sanele Mkuhlani, were left nursing some injuries after theywere abducted by some unidentified people on Saturday 2 September 2023 from Milton Park suburb in Harare.

Nhende and Mkuhlani were bundled out of their vehicle by the unidentified people, who were armed and who smashed their vehicle windows before taking them to some place in Mapinga in Mashonaland West province, where they were later dumped.

Along the way, the duo, which was handcuffed, was tasered by their assailants in a bid to incapacitate them.

They were also tortured by being whipped with sjamboks all over theirbody and were also beaten with truncheons.

The unidentified people also injected an unknown substance into Nhende and Mkuhlani’s bodies before they dumped them about 100 metres from Gwebi River while naked as they had been stripped.

Nhende and Mkuhlani lost their mobile phone handsets, clothes, shoesand watches, which were taken by the unidentified men during the abduction and torture ordeal.

Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is assisting Nhende and Mkuhlani.

The abduction of Nhende and Mkuhlani comes just a week after some unidentified people also abducted and disappeared Harare resident and CCC party supporter Nelson Mukwenha, who was also severely tortured and dumped in Mapinga in Mashonaland West province and also had to be hospitalised after his horrendous ordeal.

