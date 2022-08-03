Countdown to the Opening of the Largest and First Purpose-Built Spa in Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls Safari Spa is taking shape very quickly, and is on track to open its doors in October, paving the way for a new standard in health and wellness in Zimbabwe’s leading tourist destination.

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said the build was over halfway through with the bricks and mortar in place and the tented roofs also up, while the interior décor would soon be installed by interior designer Belinda Jones.

“Reminiscent of an African safari tented camp, the main area of Victoria Falls Safari Spa will feature manicure and pedicure stations, a hairdressing salon, a relaxation area, a tranquil splash pool and deck as well as a café serving healthy dishes,” Kennedy said.

Blending into the surrounding peaceful indigenous woodland will be three luxurious stand-alone treatment rooms (one double and two singles), linked by meandering walkways, and like the main area, all will have uninterrupted views of the bush, he said.

AAT operates a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls, namely Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show.

