Zambezi Bonfire Night Returns Next Week

The Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire returns next week Saturday the 13th of August at Donnybrook Park, Mabvuku starting at 3 o’clock after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the second edition of its kind by organizers Delta Corporation having hosted the inaugural event in 2019.

“This year’s event is dubbed “Ignite” as the Bonfire event will be centered around a grand spectacle fire lighting ceremony, where we ignite what is, the country’s largest 10x10m bonfire, in celebration of the might and beauty of the great outdoors,” Head Marketing Larger Business, Kundai Mawema told journalists at a media tour of the group’s lager production plant in Southerton yesterday.

Lighting up the stage will be music performances from Zimbabwean artistes Tamy Moyo, Holy Ten, Djembe Monks, The Travellers, and The Movement with supporting DJs from around the country that includes Reverb 7, Naida, DJ Masty, Shanku Chante and Ryan Synth.

“We look forward to re-connecting with our most loved and loyal Zambezians in the freedom of the great outdoors at this year’s Bonfire event. There will be lots of exciting outdoor activities to participate in with premium prizes to be won. Beers will be available at pump price and so you can come and fill up your cooler boxes on site. Strictly no alcohol will be allowed into the event and right of admission will be reserved.”

As a harbinger to that, Delta Corp will celebrate International Beer Day this Friday the 5th of August with a difference. At its lager plant in Southerton, the company has set up a colorful collage of its famous larger brands on the tanks giving an inviting grandeur.

The company conducted a media tour yesterday which was meant to give journalists an appreciation of the beer production processes.

The company has over the years invested heavily in enhancing output through its state of the art infrastructure at the plant.

