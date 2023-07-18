Croco Hosts Ford Show And Tell Events

Croco Ford successfully conducted the Ford “Show and Tell” event over this past weekend in Harare which was hosted at the Croco Commercial Newlands Branch.

Croco Ford is part of Croco Holdings and are the only authorised Ford dealer in Zimbabwe.

The event gave the company’s customers the public, an opportunity to experience and appreciate its flagship Next Generation Ford series.

The show included the Next Generation Ford Ranger pick-ups, double cabs and the SUV range, the Next Generation Ford Everest.

The single and double cab range has the XL, XLS, XLT options available, with the high spec Ford Ranger Wildtrak and the all-conquering Ford Raptor topping the list. Croco Ford also has the Ford Everest in the XLS, XLT and Limited models. Other Ford models available are the Ford Transit Chasis cab, Dropside, Bakery, flatbed, Cargo van and refrigerated. These configurations can be made to suit specific needs and uses.

The Ford Transit family also had the Transit bus, a very comfortable and reliable 18-seater or more unit that oozes comfort and luxury.

The purpose of the Croco Ford Show was to” highlight, inform, educate and showcase” the Ford range and other associated services,” said Croco Ford Sales Manager, Mr. Frank Amigu.

“The Ford payoff line is “Go Further” and as Croco Ford we are there to go even further to meet and exceed the user’s expectations. The pay off line inspires and reflects the confidence Ford has in its brand!

Ford is socially conscious, environmentally sensitive and promotes responsible living.” hence Next-Generation Ford line up has undergone global testing to ensure it is robust, safe, rugged, but comfortable and capable, all at the same time. In short, Ford is built tough!

“Ford is now anchored for an exciting future having set the bar high with the current “Next Generation” series. We are already living in the future,” added Amigu.

Croco Ford is a 3S dealer and offers minor, medium and major service as well as engine overhaul and other repairs, using Original Equipment Manufacturer approved parts. It also has a Vehicle Parts Sales department which offers high quality Ford genuine parts, with that carry warranties and guarantees.

Croco Ford offers payment terms, that include cash, lay bye, loans and credit lines facilitated by partner banks and Lease financiers.

Croco Motors launched the Next Generation Ford Ranger and Everest at a colourful event at Sam Levy Village Borrowdale in Harare in April this year.