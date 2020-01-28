CSO Urges Citizens to Participate During Public Hearings

Civil Society Organisation, Tutuma, has called on Zimbabweans to go out in their numbers and participate during the public hearing to be conducted by Parliament on Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No 2 Bill.

The bill which received mixed reactions was gazzetted on the 31st of December 2019 proposing a myriad of changes to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013.

Collen Chibango, Senior Research Fellow and Public Policy Analyst at Tutuma Zimbabwe, described the changes as “ill-timed and rushed.”

“Citizens must participate fully in the public hearing processes,” Chibango said.

He added that ” the proposed changes allows the President to have powers to appoint judges and the Prosecutor General. These changes, at face value, smack of regression to democratic practice as enshrined in the present constitution and an attempt to consolidate state capture of the judiciary. This should be avoided at all costs.”

Chibango called on the political parties to reject unreasonable attempts at amending the Constition of Zimbabwe.