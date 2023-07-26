DaBaby Confirms Maiden Visit To Zimbabwe

US rapper DaBaby has confirmed that he will be performing in Zimbabwe on September 23rd at Old Hararians.

The show is being hosted by Roar Entertainment and will also feature Jah Prayzah as the supporting artist.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is one of the most successful and controversial artists on the hip-hop scene in recent years.

He has released four studio albums, including “Kirk” and “Blame It On Baby”, which both debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

In a video shared by Roar Entertainment, DaBaby said: “We [are] shutting down, Zimbabwe. September 23rd, I will be performing live at Old Hararians. I can’t wait to see y’all. From Mabvuku to Borrowdale, make sure you get your tickets right now. The Talk Chart DaBaby Concert is not to be missed. I might come early and spend a couple of days there and then do the concert, then spend a couple of days afterwards.”

The show is also being sponsored by ZANU PF aspiring Mabvuku MP Scott Sakupwanya and Mike Chimombe.

DaBaby’s performance in Zimbabwe is his first time performing in Africa.

