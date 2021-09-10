Delta Empowers Women in Disadvantaged Communities

Delta has handed over a ZW$600,000 worth project to Chiedza Child Care Centre aimed at reviving various income-generating projects run by 150 women in the Harare South District. Following the negative effects of COVID-19-induced lock-downs and other government-imposed restrictions to control the pandemic, many women have struggled to engage in viable projects that can help them provide basic needs for their families.The donation is aimed at helping greatly affected women who were now struggling to get back into business.

