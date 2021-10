Watch: Drama as Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church members argument turns violent. An alleged new battle has been brewing in the AFM church, with claims that followers of a splinter group led by Reverend Cossam Chiyangwa intend to besiege church premises across the country and disrupt services. The video shows Madawo, AFM leader scuffling with Chinyemba who supports the rival side led by Chiyangwa.

