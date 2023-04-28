EcoCash Holdings Products Steal The Limelight At The ZITF

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited employees are being kept on their toes by visitors at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) who are flocking to their exhibition stand to explore the group’s products.

The diversified digital solutions group offers innovations in the Fintech, Insurtech, Healthtech, Agritech and On Demand Services space.

Most visitors at the stand wanted to know more about EcoCash Holdings mobile money platform, EcoCash, which now has features for both USD and ZWL accessible on *151# and *153#.

EcoCash allows customers to conduct Cash-In and Cash-Out, pay merchants, pay bills, send money, buy airtime and bundles, receive money, pay offerings and tithes at church, pay school fees and make online payments among others.

The group also has EcoSure, a micro-insurance product that provides affordable and innovative insurance solutions directly from your mobile phone.

In addition to EcoSure, there is Moovah, a short-term insurance product that allows customers to get cover for their properties, vehicles, household contents, personal effects, and other assets in a hustle-free and convenient way.

Steward Bank, which offers digital banking solutions that give access to the full suite of banking services via their mobile devices, completes EcoCash Holdings fintech unit. Steward Bank is designed to unlock the value in mobile money and banking.

Visitors also had an opportunity to inquire about Vaya Technologies that offers on demand services for logistics, agricultural equipment, connected devices and mobility.

For instance, Vaya Digital Farmer provides an end-to-end mobile agriculture solution for smallholder farmers which includes financial services, information, trading platform, and on-demand logistics.

At the same time, VAYA eLogistics offers an on-demand logistics service enabling the movement of goods from one point to another. VAYA eLogistics is designed to connect transport owners and those requiring the transportation of their goods.

Flyers at the EcoCash Holdings stand also showed that the company owns Maisha Health Fund, a healthcare funder providing administration services for medical funds as well as offering medical aid services for individuals and corporates providing from entry-level right to premium medical funding products.

Furthermore, another healthtech unit, Maisha Health offers health and well-being through mobile based Health Tips, Dial-a-Doc and Tele-Health centres under the Maisha Medik brand. The company uses Artificial Intelligence- powered apps and telehealth platforms to provide health advice, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring and to promote overall well-being.

The group also owns MARS Ambulances, which offers pre-hospital care service and advanced life support level countrywide. The company’s road and air ambulances are equipped to provide Intensive Care services.