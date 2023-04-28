Multiple Changes At Capitalk 100.4FM

Capitalk 100.4FM, Harare’s leading talk radio station, has announced that Pathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse will be joining the station as the new hosts of the breakfast show.

The duo will be hosting the hugely popular ‘The Champions League Breakfast Show’ starting May 1st, 2023.

“We are delighted to welcome Pathisani and Tinashe to the Capitalk 100.4FM family,” said Nyaradzo Makombe, Capitalk 100.4FM’s Station Manager.

“They are both experienced broadcasters who are passionate about their work, and we are confident that our listeners will enjoy their unique style and engaging approach to breakfast radio.”

Some of the highlights of the show will include the ‘Champions Drive’ where the hosts appreciate listeners in Staff Buses, and ‘Music and Diaspora Call’ where they call people in the diaspora and surprise them with a message from loved ones here in Zimbabwe amongst other exciting segments.

Pathisani and Tinashe will bring their expertise and experience to the show, delivering insightful commentary and analysis on the issues that matter most to Harare residents.

“We are excited to be joining Capitalk 100.4FM and to have the opportunity to connect with a new audience,” said Pathisani Sibanda.

“We are looking forward to bringing our energy and enthusiasm to the breakfast show, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Tinashe Chikuse added, “We are thrilled to be a part of such a respected and dynamic radio station. We are committed to delivering high-quality programming that will keep our listeners informed, entertained, and engaged.”

Capitalk 100.4FM has been making significant changes to its programming lineup in recent months, with the aim of re-introducing the station to Harare audiences.

The arrival of Pathisani and Tinashe as the new breakfast show hosts is just one of the exciting changes taking place at the station.

Capitalk 100.4FM has also recently added Becky K and Yvonne Tivatye to its roster of presenters.

Becky K hosts ‘The Pulse’ show from 12 noon to 3 pm, while Yvonne Tivatye joins the station as chief producer.

Yvonne will continue to host her popular Sunday show The Gospel Greats on Star FM, which is now syndicated to Capitalk 100.4FM. She will also take up ‘The Pulse’ slot on Fridays.

“We are committed to providing our listeners with the most credible news, sports, business analysis, entertainment, and current affairs in the country,” said Nyaradzo Makombe.

“Our new programming lineup reflects this commitment, and we look forward to connecting with our listeners in new and exciting ways.”

