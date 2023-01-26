Econet Delivers Gas Stoves, Fridges, Smartphones To Over A Hundred Winners Of Its Tapinda, Sesingenile Promotion

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has far delivered 24 gas stoves, 24 fridges and 60 smartphones to the winners of its 2023 Tapinda, Sesingenile Promotion.

The popular promotion, with over US$375 000 in prizes to be won – including a brand-new car, eight residential stands and eight solar systems, among other prizes – transitioned at the turn of the year, from the Ikhisimusi Sifikile/ Kisimusi Yatosvika Promotion which was launched towards the end of 2022.

Evelyn Muchingambi, who won a gas stove on week 5, could not hide her joy at clinching one of the prizes.

“Thank you so much Econet. I have collected my stove and I am so happy,” she said.

To enter the promotion, which is running until February 21, customers simply need to recharge at least US$5 weekly, and thereafter they are automatically in the running to win various prizes.

When a customer spends at least US$10, or the equivalent instore, they stand a chance to win Econet branded items, which include umbrellas, African fabrics (Zambia & Doeks), notebooks, power banks, water bottles and key holders, among other things.

However, customers who spend at least US$60 on airtime alone, stand a chance to walk away with either a residential stand or a solar system.

To be in the running for the brand-new Suzuki Selerio car, Econet customers are expected to dial *100# and participate in the Play and Win Trivia. The Play and Win Trivia game is a subscription-based portal that offers Econet subscribers fun and interactive game experience, full of rewards and surprises.

Meanwhile, a Econet Chief Commercial Officer Mr Navdeep Kapur congratulated all 108 winners and promised more exciting prizes to come.

“As Econet we are always looking at opportunities to connect with our customers and reward them for their loyalty and business. Promotional campaigns such as the Tapinda, Sesingenile Promotion are one such channel through which we express our commitment to enhance our customers’ overall experience. It is a pleasure to see customers from all walks of life, from all over Zimbabwe, win various exciting prizes,” he said.

