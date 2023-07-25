Croco Motors Hosts Annual Golf Day In Chiredzi

Automotive distributor Croco Motors Zimbabwe successfully hosted its annual golf day in Chiredzi this past weekend which saw 64 golfers grouped into three teams taking part in this one-day event.

The tournament dubbed “Croco Golf Day” was hosted by Hippo Valley Golf Club in the Lowveld-situated town.

Croco Motors has been sponsoring the annual golf day as part of its corporate social responsibility and sport development initiative.

Hosting the tournament in Chiredzi this year was symbolic to Croco Motors as this is where the company traces its roots which started three decades ago.

Speaking at the launch of the tournament chronicled the group’s journey since its formation, Croco Motors General Manager-Operations, Mr Simon Chakoma said: “We are so proud of our commitment to delivering excellence in new vehicle sales, vehicle after sales, parts and accessories,” said Croco Motors General Manager-Operations.”

This year’s event is the first since its temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic which brought restrictions on movement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our stakeholders for keeping us going over the years. Your support and loyalty have been invaluable to us, and we are grateful for your continued partnership,” added Chakoma.

“Now, let’s turn to today’s tournament. To all the golf players, we wish to congratulate you on your performance and thank you for participating in this year’s tournament. Your skill and sportsmanship have made this event an enjoyable one, and we are proud to be associated with such talented individuals.”

Croco Motors has been actively involved in sports development. Besides sponsoring the annual golf day, the company has supported various school sports teams and competitions across Zimbabwe. Recently Croco Motors has been sponsoring Arundel first team hockey and St Johns first team rugby.

Through its various sports development initiatives, Croco Motors has demonstrated its commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and supporting local talent in Zimbabwe. The company believes that sports have the power to bring people together and build communities.

