 European Ambassadors To Tour Zim’s Ivory Stockpile

At least ten ambassadors from Europe are set to tour the ZimParks Ivory stockpile next week ahead of the Elephant summit set for Hwange at the end of this month.

ZimParks national spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the envoys’ visit on twitter saying the country is sitting on ivory worth more than half a million dollars.

“At least 10 Western ambassadors in Zim will be touring ZimParks ivory stockpile in Harare ahead of the Elephant Conference in Hwange later this month. Zim is sitting on +USD500m worthy of ivory” posted Farawo

After the ban on international trade on elephant by-products and elephant management 14 minister form across Africa will be in Hwange to discuss these issues enb of this month.

Chinese and Japanese ambassadors are also expected to grace the Hwange Summit.

Association of wildlife, their management, and revenues are key economic contributions in the participating countries and the upcoming summit which is meant to set a common agenda for the management of elephants ahead of COP15.