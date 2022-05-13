Police Commissioner General Bans Use Of Spikes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Godwin Matanga has with immediate effect banned the use of hand held spikes to enforce road rules and regulations.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi, said any police officer who will defy the directive will be arrested and face stern disciplinary action.

“The Commissioner-General of Police has noted with concern allegations that some police officers are using hand held spikes whilst trying to stop some errant motorists from evading Police checkpoints and general enforcement of road rules and regulations in the country. These allegations have resulted in varied views from the public including parliamentarians.

“In this regard, the Commissioner General of Police has with immediate effect banned the use of hand held spikes by any Police officers whilst performing traffic enforcement duties throughout the country. Any police officer who will defy this directive will be arrested and face both criminal and stern disciplinary action. No police officer will be allowed to move around whilst openly holding or carrying spikes under the guise of traffic enforcements,” said Nyathi.

He said police officers will only stick to the use of standard and approved spikes as the norm where these are strategically used at conventional roadblocks and checkpoints.

“The spikes are laid down on the ground with certified specification to assist police officers to control motorists who will try to evade roadblocks by driving through the roadblocks or sideways and in the process pose as a danger to other motorists, the general public and police officers.

The police also appeals to drivers to stop whenever directed to do so by police officers on the roads. We have observed that in major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo some kombis and pirate taxis especially those with no number plates do not stop at police roadblocks or police checkpoints. This makes it difficult for police officers to either arrest or trace them to account for their illegal activities,” he said.

The ban comes after public outcry after police officers threw spikes at commuter omnibus in Mutare resulting in the vehicle overturning killing two people.