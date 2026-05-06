Ex-SSB Paymaster ‘Boosted Salaries’ in US$39K Fraud

By Judith Nyuke

The former Paymaster to the Salary Service Bureau, Brighton Chiuzinga (59) appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on fraud charges.

It is alleged that he manipulated the government payroll system to increase his salary and those of 26 subordinates without approval, resulting in a loss of US$39 903 to the Public Service Commission.

Chiuzinga appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

The complainant is the Public Service Commission (PSC), represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Sibusisiwe Zembe.

​Chiuzinga was employed as a Paymaster at the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) under the PSC between 2010 and 2021.

The State alleges that during 2018, Chiuzinga manipulated the government payroll system to unlawfully increase his own remuneration and that of 26 other payroll and pensions administrators.

These increases were made without the authority or approval of the Secretary to the PSC.

​The offense was discovered in November 2018 by the then General Manager of the PSC, Mr. Clemence Chiweshenga upon the acquittal of Chiuzinga’s pay slips.

Subsequently, on December 4, 2018, Chief Internal Auditor Owden Nhimura conducted an audit of the Salary Service Bureau Appropriation Account.

​This audit confirmed that Chiuzinga had manipulated the system, resulting in a total loss of US$39 903.00 to the Commission. Nothing has been recovered.