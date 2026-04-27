Marinica Quits Warriors Role Days Before Unity Cup

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the resignation of Warriors head coach Marian Marinica citing personal reasons.

In a statement, ZIFA said it had accepted Marinica’s decision to step down and thanked him for his service to the senior men’s national team.

“The Association wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the statement said.

Marinica’s departure comes ahead of the Warriors’ upcoming participation in the Unity Cup in the United Kingdom.

ZIFA has appointed former international Kaitano Tembo as interim head coach for the tournament.

He will be assisted by Takesure Chiragwi who has been named assistant coach.

The association has not yet indicated whether Tembo’s appointment could become permanent after the competition.