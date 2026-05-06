South Africa Moves to Clarify Ramaphosa’s Zim Meeting

South Africa’s presidency has said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not aware he was in the presence of a person of interest to law enforcement during his recent visit to Zimbabwe.

The clarification follows reports that controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo was among those present when Ramaphosa met Emmerson Mnangagwa at his private farm on Sunday.

Chivayo is under investigation in South Africa with authorities probing allegations linked to money laundering.

His assets in the country have also reportedly been frozen.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing in Parliament on Wednesday, presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the matter had raised concern within government.

“As the presidency, we’ve noted with concern the reports that have since surfaced following this visit identifying an individual who is a person of interest to our law enforcement who was also present during the visit,” he said.

Magwenya stressed that the South African leader had no prior knowledge of who would attend the meeting.

“President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who will be present during the visit nor is he familiar with the said individual,” he added.

The meeting between Ramaphosa and Mnangagwa was described as a working visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

South Africa and Zimbabwe maintain close economic and political ties with regular high-level engagements.

However, the reported presence of Chivayo has drawn attention raising questions about vetting processes at informal diplomatic gatherings.

Neither the Zimbabwean presidency nor Chivayo has publicly commented on the reports.

The incident comes as South African authorities including the Hawks a South African specialised police unit continue investigations into financial crimes involving several high-profile figures.